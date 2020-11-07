UT Tyler offers education degree at Panola College

TYLER, Texas (Oct. 30, 2020) – The University of Texas at Tyler and Panola College announced a partnership in which students can earn a UT Tyler degree in education at Panola College.

Administrators signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Thursday, October 29 to make the partnership official. It is designed for Panola College students enrolled in the Associate of Arts in Teaching (AAT) degree program with the intent of earning a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies (education) degree from UT Tyler.

“As partners in education, we are committed to student success. By working together to offer this degree, we enhance the educational benefit to the citizens of East Texas, in particular those in the Panola College district, by providing not only a seamless pathway to our bachelor’s degree, but also the convenience of earning it in Carthage,” said Dr. Amir Mirmiran, UT Tyler provost.

Panola College recently announced the Charles C. Matthews Foundation Teaching Scholarship to support students in the AAT program. The scholarship will be awarded annually with a preference to a student intending to earn a baccalaureate degree.

“We are proud that Panola College and UT Tyler are entering into a seamless transfer agreement for our students,” said Dr. Billy Adams, Vice President of Instruction at Panola College. “This agreement will expand opportunities by providing access to earn a baccalaureate degree on the Panola College campus ensuring more learning and growth opportunities for our graduates and our community.”

Texas is currently facing a teacher shortage. As teachers retire, administrators face difficulty finding qualified applicants to fill those vacancies. This partnership will help to meet the needs in Panola County.

“This agreement allows Panola College to grow their own teachers to help meet the needs of its district. By working with UT Tyler, Panola College will make qualified graduates available to local school districts, so they don’t have to search for teachers in other areas or across the state,” said Dr. Frank Dykes, UT Tyler School of Education director.

Students can take all UT Tyler early childhood through 6 grade (EC-6) courses on the Panola College campus. They must be enrolled in the Panola College AAT degree program when they apply to UT Tyler and meet the formal criteria to be admitted into the UT Tyler EC-6 teacher preparation program. The EC-6 program prepares students to teach English, mathematics, science, social studies, music, art, health and physical education at the elementary level.

For more information, Panola College students should contact the Panola College Office of Admissions, 903.693.2038.

A member of the prestigious UT System, The University of Texas at Tyler focuses on student success and innovative research in the more than 80 undergraduate and graduate degree programs offered to nearly 10,000 students. Classified by Carnegie as a doctoral research institution and by U.S. News and World Report as a National University and Top Public School, UT Tyler has campuses in Tyler, Longview, Palestine and Houston.