Trane donates HVAC system to Panola College School of Energy

On Wednesday, Feb. 19 Trane, a manufacturer of heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems and building management systems, donated a 15-ton system to the Panola College School of Energy. The system will be used by Panola College students for testing and training purposes.

“The HVAC system donated by Trane will meet a huge need at Panola College,” said Michael Pace, School of Energy Instructor. “I’ve always discussed HVAC systems in class, but have never had one on site. It will be a tremendous help now that students can put their hands on one.”

Clint Cage, System Sales Account Manager at Trane, was on site to present the donation to the School of Energy. Cage attended Panola College from 2012 to 2014.

“Panola College served as a launching pad for me, and I saw this as an opportunity to give back,” said Cage. “My hope is that the HVAC system will help Panola students prepare for their future.”

Photo: Clint Cage, System Sales Account Manager at Trane, photographed with Panola College School of Energy students and instructors in front of the donated HVAC system.