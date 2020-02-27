Panola College hosts annual high school welding competition

On Thursday, Feb 20 the Panola College School of Energy hosted its annual high school welding competition on the Carthage campus. Approximately 59 students from Texas and Louisiana high schools competed.

“We put on an annual welding competition in order for area high school students to become better involved in welding technology,” said Clint Cassell, Instructor of Welding Technology at Panola College. “It’s a great opportunity for students to compete against others their age and to better the skills they will need in the welding field down the road.”

Finishing first was Kaden Arvello, Timpson High School; second: Shelton Eaves, Many High School; third: John Meshell, Ebarb High School; fourth: John Glynn, Many High School; and fifth: K.J. Carter, Many High School.

The first-place prize included a handmade trophy buckle, cutting torch set, and a $1,000 scholarship to Panola College. “I’m very happy,” said first place winner, Kaden Arvello. “All those welding rods paid off.”