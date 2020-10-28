Panola College’s Rodeo Team Remains in the Lead in the Southern Region

The Panola College Rodeo Men’s Team still sit on top of the leaderboard after traveling to Mount Pleasant, Texas on October 16th and 17th to compete at the Northeast Texas Community College Rodeo. With the second place finish behind Hill College, Panola continues to lead the race for the College National Finals with a 192 point spread between Panola and Hill for the top spot.

Seth Rustin, a sophomore from Nacogdoches, won the bullriding at NTCC with a 77 point ride and moved him into second place in the regional standings.

Kincaide Henry won the Men’s All-Around for the NTCC Rodeo. He took third in the calf roping, and he and his teammate Brady Blanchard, of Beaumont, TX, took 4th in the team roping. Henry, a freshman from Mt. Pleasant, is dominating the calf roping and extending his lead in the region as the number one man by 139 points. Brady and Kincaide moved up to 8th place in the region in the team roping.

Kolt Dement, remained on top of the bareback competition with a second place finish at NTCC. Dement, a freshman from Rusk, TX, won the first two rodeos in the Southern Region at Panola and Southwest Texas. Teammate Gauge McBride is right behind Kolt in second place in the standings by only 97 points.

In the calf roping at NTCC, freshman Thomas Wallace, of Cushing, TX, was 2nd moving him to 5th in the season standings. Macon Murphy, the 2019 CNFR Tie-Down Calf Roping Freshman of the Year and a member of the Panola College 2019 National Championship Team, took 5th at NTCC and moved up to the 10th spot for the season.

On the Women’s Team, Josey Murphy continues to lead the way for the Fillies as she placed 6th in the goat tying at NTCC. Currently for the season Josey, a freshman from Keatchie, LA, is sitting third in the breakaway and 7th in the goat tying. The Panola Fillies are sitting in 7th place in the Region Standings after 3 rodeos.

The Panola Rodeo Team will finish out the fall Southern Region circuit at the Sam Houston State University Rodeo in Conroe on November 13-14.

STANDINGS AS OF OCT 19, 2020

Men's Team

Place College / Contestant Total Points

1. Panola College 1,450.50

2. Hill College 1,258.50

3. McNeese State University 858.32

4. Trinity Valley Community College 740.00

5. Wharton County Junior College 728.66

6. Sam Houston State University 647.00

7. Texas A&M University 553.66

8. Southwest Texas Junior College 547.50

9. Texas A&M University - Commerce 468.50

10. Northeast Texas Community College 138.00

Women's Team

Place College / Contestant Total Points

1. McNeese State University 737.50

2. Southwest Texas Junior College 510.50

3. Wharton County Junior College 506.16

4. Hill College 448.50

5. Sam Houston State University 410.66

6. Texas A&M University 382.00

7. Panola College 332.16

8. Texas A&M University - Commerce 287.50

9. Trinity Valley Community College 60.00

10. Northeast Texas Community College 10.00