Charles C. Matthews Foundation establishes scholarship at Panola College to support future educators

In anticipation of the partnership between Panola College and the University of Texas in Tyler (UT Tyler), the Charles C. Matthews Foundation has established the Charles C. Matthews Foundation Teaching Scholarship. The scholarship is intended to support students at Panola College who are enrolled in the Associate of Arts in Teaching (AAT) program. There were almost 100 students majoring in the AAT program this past spring.

Panola College is partnering with UT Tyler to bring their Early Childhood – Grade 6 bachelor program to the Panola College campus in Carthage beginning the spring 2021 semester. This partnership is intended for students who are completing the AAT program at Panola College to continue their education towards a bachelor’s degree through UT Tyler more conveniently on the Panola College campus.

Individuals seeking to obtain the BSIS degree through UT-Tyler and Panola College must:

· Be enrolled in the AAT degree program at Panola College at the time they apply to UT Tyler;

· Apply to UT Tyler through ApplyTexas; and

· Meet the formal criteria to be admitted into the UT Tyler’s EC-6 teacher preparation program.

“We believe that the scholarship established by the Charles C. Matthews Foundation is an excellent way to begin this partnership with UT Tyler to Panola College,” said Dr. Greg Powell, Panola College President. “Educators are a valuable and essential part of our community and we appreciate the Foundation’s generosity in supporting future educators for generations to come.”

The Charles C. Matthews Foundation Teaching Scholarship will be awarded annually to a student enrolled in the associate of arts teaching program at Panola College with a preference going to a student who intends to continue into a baccalaureate teaching program.