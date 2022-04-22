Thomas William “Bro. Jack” Forbis, 88, of Timpson, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Nacogdoches.

Funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m., Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow at Old Center Cemetery in Panola County, Texas.

Born November 5, 1933, in Center, Bro. Jack is the son of W.L. Forbis and Lula Strong Forbis. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War and later served as a Baptist Preacher for almost 50 years.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Emmons Forbis of Timpson; daughter, Virginia and husband Jeff Meadows of San Leon; and grandchildren, Tommy Jack Forbis and Crystal Yabut both of Pensacola, Florida.

Preceded in death by sons, Tommy Gene Forbis and William Richard Forbis; parents, W.L. Forbis and Lula Strong Forbis; and brother, Raymond Forbis.

Online condolences & tributes can be sent at www.watsonandsonsfh.com