Kenny Smith, 74, of Timpson, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021, in Waco.

Graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Timpson.

Born April 14, 1947, Kenny is the son of Sarah Mills and Marcus Smith. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree and made a career in the insurance industry. Kenny enjoyed being outdoors, especially with his horses.

Survivors include his son, Joseph Steinke and wife Lorrin of Belton; and grandson, Beckett Steinke of Belton.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Sarah Mills and Marcus Smith.

