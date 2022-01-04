Kenneth Lee Campbell Sr., 80, of Timpson, passed away Sunday January 2, 2022, in Timpson.

Graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m., Thursday, January 6, 2021, at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Center with eulogy by his valued friend and classmate, Jack Harris. Music will be led by longtime friend and neighbor, Rodney Golden.

Born March 1, 1941, Kenneth is the son of R.L. Campbell and Alma Harris Campbell. He was proud of the fact that he was born and raised in Center, a member of Center High School Class of 1959. On November 23, 1961, Kenneth married Jerri Lynn Hendricks. She preceded him in death December 26, 2011. Kenneth was a man of “many hats.” He started a trucking company with one truck and grew to several. Wanting to spend more time at home, he played a game of dominos with a friend. The winner made the choice to keep all trucks of both parties or sell out. He won and sold out. In 1976, he started a lumber yard and became a builder. Today, there are many commercial properties and residential homes in the county which he built, financed, and/or owns.

He is currently married to Londa. They have been so blessed to enjoy the life and friends they hold so dear.

His final years have been devoted to raising cattle, hunting hogs, and watching the beautiful sunrises on the land he loved.

Kenneth is survived by his wife, Londa; son, Kenneth Campbell Jr.; stepson, Ralph Godsey; grandchildren, Kenneth Campbell III, Jessie Campbell, and Reagan Godsey; brother, Robert Ladean Campbell; and niece, Michelle Renfro.

Preceded in death by wife, Jerri Lynn Hendricks Campbell; parents, R.L. Campbell and Alma Harris Campbell; and brother, Richard Campbell.

Pallbearers will be Kenneth Hardy, Kenneth Boles, Tommy Alfred, Jimmy Rhoden, Doug Fuller, and Ronnie Bush.

Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N Michigan Ave, 17th Floor, Chicago, IL 60601-633 (www.alz.org) or Center High School Class of 1959.

Online condolences & tributes can be sent at www.watsonandsonsfuneralhome.com