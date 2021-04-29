William Gayland “Bo” Morris, 81, of Gary, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Center.

Graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m., Friday, April 30, 2021, at Old Tennessee Cemetery in Shelby County

with Bro. John Whitworth officiating.

Born October 21, 1939, in Tenaha, Bo is the son of the late Clifford Doyce “C.D.” Morris and Mavouryne Grace

Morris. He worked as a carpenter and also served on the Tenaha School Board for 30 years. Bo never met a

stranger and often enjoyed going to the casino, horse races, and on mission trips. He was a member of First

Baptist Church in Tenaha.

He is survived by his daughters, Linda Malnar (John) of Lufkin and Lisa Grey of Houston; sons, James Lawrence

(Karen) of Lufkin and Thomas Morris (Calin) of Nacogdoches; 19 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren;

niece, LaRaye Bailey of Tenaha; and sisters, Karen (Glen) Cruse of St. Louis, MO and Doyce Bailey of Tenaha.

He is preceded in death by his grandchildren, Carson Morris and Landry Morris; parents, C.D. and Mavouryne

Morris; brother, Robert Earl Morris Jr.; and brother-in-law, Eddie Bailey.

Pallbearers will be Tyler Morris, Eric Freeman, Gerald Freeman Jr., Johnny Harrington, and Taylor Fanguy.

Online condolences & tributes can be sent at www.watsonandsonsfuneralhome.com