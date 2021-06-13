Victor Eddins, 54, of Center, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, in San Augustine.

Graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Monday, June 14, 2021, at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Center with

visitation at Watson & Sons Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m.

Born July 1, 1966, Victor is the son of Ottis Eddins and Mary Largent Eddins.

He is survived by his son, Alex Eddins of Waco; stepdaughter, Kimberly Pena of Houston; mother, Mary Eddins

of Center; brother, Ricky Eddins and Nannette of Joaquin; sister, Bobbie Barr and Johnny of Joaquin;

numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Preceded in death by his father, Ottis Eddins.

Pallbearers will be Brandon Barr, Justin Barr, Jacob Eddins, Cody Eddins, Charles Bloodgood, and Cody

Fountain.

