Taylor Bryce, 25, of Center, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021, near Lamesa, Texas.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in

Center. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, May 31, 2021, at Watson & Sons Chapel with Bro.

Steve Noble officiating. Interment will follow at County Line Cemetery in the Caledonia Community of Panola

County.

Born April 30, 1996, in Nacogdoches, Taylor is the son of Donald Ray Bryce and Shonda Thompson Bryce. In

2014, he graduated from Marshall High School. Taylor was currently working as a floor hand in the oilfield. A

father of two, he loved his family and raising his kids. When time allowed, Taylor enjoyed working out at the

gym.

He is survived by his wife, Schree Bryce of Center; children, Paislee and Kason Bryce of Center; sister, Amber

Salinas and husband Martin of San Antonio; brother, Shane Parker of Baytown; mother, Shonda Bryce of San

Antonio; grandparents, Sue Battles of San Antonio and Marcus Thompson of San Antonio; in-laws, Steven and Jill

Parker of Center; numerous aunts and uncles; and special friends, Spencer Blackwell, and Cody Bryce.

Preceded in death by his father, Donald Bryce; grandparents, Pallie Ross Bryce, James Hall, Maxine Hall, and

Spencer Battles.

Pallbearers will be Cody Bryce, Spencer Blackwell, Joseph Caldwell, Jarrett Smith, Devin Dade, Shane Blackwell,

Dillon Blackwell, and Colton Thompson. Honorary pallbearers will be Martin Salinas, Bennie Bryce, Nick Hayden,

Cameron Agnew, and Drake Lutz and Michael Bryce

Online condolences & tributes can be sent at www.watsonandsonsfuneralhome.com