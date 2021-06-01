Sharon Gail Noble Dramberger of Center Texas, passed away Thursday, May 27, UT Tyler.

Her wishes were to be cremated. With no services following.

She was known as “Memaw” by her family. She was a strong woman of faith.

Born June 25, 1939, on a farm in Marble Falls Texas to Father Ari James Noble and Mother Hazel Noble.

She is survived by:

Husband Phillip C. Dramberger

Children:

Michael Lohman, wife Lisa

Sissy Hicks, husband Edward Hicks

Scott Lohman – Preceeded His mother in death

Aaron Kahn, husband Gary

Tom Dramberger, wife Julia

Tim Dramberger

Ted Dramberger, wife Kelly

Grandchildren:

Brittany Lohman

Lindsey Eller, husband Chad; Cortney Hicks

Chris Lohman

Jordan Kahn, Rachael Kahn

Zachary Dramberger, Hanna Thornburgh, Levi Dramberger

Grayson Dramberger, Bryce Dramberger, wife Astrid; Sage Dramberger

Great Grandchildren:

Olivia Eller, George Eller

Josiah Lohman, preceded his Greatgrandmother in death: Hunter Lohman, Bella Lohman

Lia Thornburgh, Kimber Thornburgh

