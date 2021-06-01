Sharon Gail Noble Dramberger
Sharon Gail Noble Dramberger of Center Texas, passed away Thursday, May 27, UT Tyler.
Her wishes were to be cremated. With no services following.
She was known as “Memaw” by her family. She was a strong woman of faith.
Born June 25, 1939, on a farm in Marble Falls Texas to Father Ari James Noble and Mother Hazel Noble.
She is survived by:
Husband Phillip C. Dramberger
Children:
Michael Lohman, wife Lisa
Sissy Hicks, husband Edward Hicks
Scott Lohman – Preceeded His mother in death
Aaron Kahn, husband Gary
Tom Dramberger, wife Julia
Tim Dramberger
Ted Dramberger, wife Kelly
Grandchildren:
Brittany Lohman
Lindsey Eller, husband Chad; Cortney Hicks
Chris Lohman
Jordan Kahn, Rachael Kahn
Zachary Dramberger, Hanna Thornburgh, Levi Dramberger
Grayson Dramberger, Bryce Dramberger, wife Astrid; Sage Dramberger
Great Grandchildren:
Olivia Eller, George Eller
Josiah Lohman, preceded his Greatgrandmother in death: Hunter Lohman, Bella Lohman
Lia Thornburgh, Kimber Thornburgh
