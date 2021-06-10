Oliver W. Barnett, 85, of Shelbyville, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Nacogdoches.

The funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center with

visitation at 9:30 a.m. Bro. Rusty Hall will officiate. Interment will follow at Strong Cemetery in Huxley.

Born March 3, 1936, Oliver is the son of Merl Barnett and Lois Whitton Barnett. He served in the United States

Army. Later, Oliver was employed with the Louisiana State Department of Agriculture. He was a member of both

Texas Agriculture and Timber Association and Texas Cattle Association. When time allowed, Oliver loved to

travel.

He is survived by his wife, Rodean Metcalf Barnett of Shelbyville; daughter, LaVaunda Adams, and husband

Donnie of Shelbyville; grandchildren, Wade Adams and wife Haley, Chase Barnett, and Amanda Hassfurther and

husband Eric; great-grandchildren, Emma Grace Adams, Lily Jane Adams, Eli Hassfurther, and Charlotte

Hassfurther; and sister, Peggy Mitchell of Logansport, Louisiana.

Preceded in death by his son, Leland Barnett; and parents, Merl Barnett and Lois Whitton Barnett.

Pallbearers will be Wade Adams, Chase Barnett, Eric Hassfurther, Jason Lily, and Donnie Adams.

Online condolences & tributes can be sent at www.watsonandsonsfuneralhome.com