Jack Lout, 82 of Center, passed away Thursday, May 6 in Tyler after a brief illness. He was born in Shelbyville on

September 19, 1938, to J.P. and Bertha Lout. He served in the US National Guard.

As a young man, Jack met the love of his life, Miss Martha Nell Shadowens and they married in 1960. They were

inseparable for almost 60 wonderful years until she passed away in 2020.

Jack worked as a logger all his life. He trained many young men how to run a skidder and a loader, including his

son Shad, who followed in his footsteps.

Jack loved to farm with his father-in-law Mr. Shadowens. They gave away bushels and bushels of produce! He

passed that love of farming on to his son and grandchildren, too.

He loved to be anywhere his family was but his favorite places were in the woods and on the Sabine riverbank.

He was a true outdoorsman and loved squirrel hunting and fishing. He spent many wonderful hours with Shad,

his grands, and friends in the woods and on the river - and playing no telling how many games of 42! People were

drawn to Jack because of his ready smile and laughter and the stories he could tell with a twinkle in his eye.

His grandkids were the light of his life and just about any given day you could find him at a ball game rooting

them on in whatever they were competing in at that time. Papa Jack never missed an opportunity to let them

know how proud he was of them in all aspects of life.

He was also blessed with so many friends that he loved so much.

Jack had been a long-time devoted deacon and patriarch of Ephesus Baptist Church. He told stories of walking to

church there as a child and his devotion to the Lord carried him through life to the very end.

He is survived by his son, Shad, and wife, Casey;

And grandchildren Colby, Eli, Dylan, and Ali Brooke, all of Center.

He is also survived by his brother, Jimmy, and wife, Paula;

nephew Josh Lout and wife Bridgett;

niece Stacy Lout Lambright and husband, Kenny.

Pallbearers are beloved friends:

Monte Taylor

Richard Tomlin

Mike Lout

Ricky Lout

Joe Lawson

Junior Dean

Kenneth Hardy

Jimmy Strong

Honorary pallbearers are the great men of the Ephesus Baptist Church Sunday School class who he loved so very

much.

Visitation will be on Friday, May 7th from 5-7 pm at Watson & Sons Funeral Home.

Service will be on Saturday, May 8th at 11 am at Ephesus Baptist Church with burial to follow at Rather Cemetery.

