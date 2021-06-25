Herman Ramirez

Hermenegildo “Herman” Martinez-Ramirez, 45, of Center, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021, in

Longview, Texas.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in

Center with funeral service at 2:00 p.m., Monday, June 28, 2021. Fausto Balderas and Alberto Leos will officiate.

Interment will follow at Neuville Cemetery in Shelby County.

Born July 23, 1975, in Comonfort, Guanajuato, Mexico, Herman is the son of Adan Ramirez and Victoria Martinez

Ramirez. He loved gardening, carpentry, cooking, and spending time with family. He was a member of Pleasant

Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Shelby County.

He is survived by his children, Adam Ramirez and girlfriend Ashley of Center, Tori Ramirez, and boyfriend

JaMichael of Center, Angelique Sigler and husband Corey of Center, and John Parks and wife Briget of Center;

grandchildren, Kasen and Korbyn Sigler, Kingston Hurst, and Kellon Parks; brothers, Fernando Ramirez, and wife

Adriana of Center, Silvestre Ramirez and wife Aleyda of Center, and Adam Ramirez and wife Rebeca of Center;

former wife of 21 years, Rose Parks, of Center; and nieces and nephews, Kelly Ramirez, Taylor Ramirez, Allison

Ramirez, Seth Ramirez, Niari Ramirez, and Eliel Ramirez, and wife Kieana.

He is joined in heaven with his sister, whom he often thought about and loved, Maria Ramirez; and grandparents,

Silvestre Ramirez Ramirez, Josefa Aguilera, Juan Martinez, and Amalia Cruz.

Pallbearers will be Tyrone Jones, Fernando Ramirez, Silvestre Ramirez, Adam Ramirez, Adam Ramirez Jr.,

JaMichael Weathered, Corey Sigler, and Fermin Ramirez. Honorary pallbearers will be John Parks, Kasen Sigler,

and Kingston Hurst.

