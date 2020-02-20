Home
Dr Charles E Tatum, dedication ceremony to be held Saturday

Thu, 02/20/2020 - 2:09pm Ourtown1
Myrtis Mcclelland

On Saturday, February 22, 2020, a dedication ceremony will take place at 11:00 AM at Mt Zion of CME Church. Dr Charles E Tatum died April of 2019. He requested that a monument be placed at Westview Cemetery in his honor. Dr Tatum is buried at the Veterans National Cemetery in Houston, Texas. The ceremony will consist of a brunch, dedication period and an unveiling of the monument at Westview Cemetery.

