Dr Charles E Tatum, dedication ceremony to be held Saturday

On Saturday, February 22, 2020, a dedication ceremony will take place at 11:00 AM at Mt Zion of CME Church. Dr Charles E Tatum died April of 2019. He requested that a monument be placed at Westview Cemetery in his honor. Dr Tatum is buried at the Veterans National Cemetery in Houston, Texas. The ceremony will consist of a brunch, dedication period and an unveiling of the monument at Westview Cemetery.