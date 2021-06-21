Donnie Leon Borders passed away unexpectedly on June 19, 2021, at the age of 73 at his residence in Center,

Texas.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 11:00 am with visitation beginning at 10:00 am.

The service will be held at Watson and Son's funeral home in Center. Officiants, Randall McCoy, Darrell McCoy,

and L. D. Eddins. Favorite memories shared by Gena Pinner. Interment at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Center,

Texas.

Donnie was born May 1, 1948, in Port Arthur, Texas to Alton E. Borders and Susie K. Dearing Borders. He

graduated from Center High School in 1966 and attended Stephen F. Austin State University for 3 years. Donnie

was a hard worker hauling pulpwood and hay during his time in college. Later he obtained a real estate license.

He was a forester, did landman work, logged, owned, and drove dump trucks, and liked the mechanic. He owned

property in several counties. Donnie’s favorite occupation was when he served 2 separate terms as the Precinct

1 Shelby County Commissioner. He was the first Republican to run in Shelby County and win. This was in 1996.

He enjoyed keeping up with local, state, and national politics. He had a good sense of humor and loved to visit

and tell stories especially about traffic violations or warnings he received. He was always helping others. He was

a fun-loving and generous person. He was a faithful member of the Center First United Pentecostal Church

where he will be missed.

Donnie is survived by:

Brother, Ronnie Borders of Center

Sister-in-law, Christine Borders of Center

Numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends

Donnie was preceded in death by:

Parents: Alton Borders and Susie Borders

Brother: Gene Borders

Pallbearers will be Nowell Borders, Darin Borders, Rece Porterfield, Luke Brown, Joshua McDonald, Norman

Logsdon, Matt Boren, And Joey Fountain.

Honorary pallbearers will be Fred Borders, Mack Borders, Herbert Daw, L.D. Eddins, Archie Cooley, Norman

McCauley, Harry Cooper, Terry Carriker, Buck Green, and his Brookshire Brothers and T&R Steaks and More

buddies he hung out with regularly.

Online condolences & tributes can be sent at www.watsonandsonsfuneralhome.com