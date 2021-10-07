Cody Pate, 37, of Timpson, Texas, passed away on October 3, 2021, in Houston, Texas. He

was born on February 26, 1984, in Nacogdoches, Texas, to Jeff Pate and Cindy Jones.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, October 8, 2021, at Taylor Funeral Home

in Timpson, Texas officiated by Carl Barrett. Interment will follow Pleasant Grove Cemetery

in Timpson, Texas.

A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00pm on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Taylor

Funeral Home in Timpson, Texas.

Cody attended High School in Timpson, Texas. While in High School he received numerous

medals for track. He was known in his school days as “White Lightning”. Cody loved music

and played the drums and guitar. He loved all different types of music. Cody played drums

in church for a time. Everything Cody tried; he was good at. Cody was known as a clown

and loved to make people laugh. He would do anything, including pranks, just to get a laugh

out of people. Cody was very outgoing and never met a stranger. You definitely knew if he

liked you and you for sure knew if he didn’t. Cody had a heart of gold and would do

anything for anyone who needed him. He had the biggest heart and loved big. Cody loved

his family and spending time with them. His greatest pride and joy were his children, Kaden

and Brileigh. He loved them with all his heart and soul. Cody fought demons his whole life

and was often misunderstood, but it has been said that he had a yearning to be close to God.

He recently was saved and rebaptized. We know that “Cody-goat” is in heaven now with his

Uncle Timmy and all his other family that was waiting at the gates for him. Cody will be

greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Cody is survived by his father, Jeff Pate and wife, Cindy; his mother, Cindy Jones; children,

Kaden Pederson and Brileigh Pate; grandmother, Joyce Jones; sisters, Cheryl Milford and

husband, Shaun, and Kristen Hibbard and boyfriend, Andrew Harvey; step-sisters, Jada and

Jordan Davis; along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and

friends.

Cody is preceded in death by his grandparents, Charlie Jones, Arvel Pate, and Dorothy Pate;

Uncles, Timothy Pate, Charlie Jones, Michael Pate, and Butch Parker; aunts, Elaine Parker

and Kim Jones; cousins, Cassie Bates and Megan Mason.

Serving as Pallbearers are: Shaun Milford, Kutter Milford, Case Milford, Matt Hudman, Matt

Pate, and Jason Pate. Honorary Pallbearers are: Chad Pate and Ryan Jones.

To send condolences and sign the online guest book you may go to www.taylorfh.net.

Taylor Funeral Home, Timpson, is in charge of arrangements.