Barbara Bittick, 93, of Center, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Nacogdoches.

Graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Center with

Bro. Harold Hanson officiating.

Born October 11, 1927, in San Francisco, California, Barbara is the daughter of Earnest Matthew Bell and Ludie D

Walker. Her hobbies included quilting, sewing, spending time outside, gardening, and coloring. Barbara was a

member of First Baptist Church in Center, where she was baptized at twelve years old.

She is survived by her daughters, Elaine Wagnon of Center and Marlene Doggett, and husband John of Center;

grandchildren, Brett Wagnon of Center, Daniel Wagnon and wife Sheila of Aledo, Texas, Joel Wagnon and wife

Janet of Nacogdoches, Barry Doggett and wife Jamie of Center, and Kimberly Jones and husband Jeff of Gore,

Oklahoma; 9 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her husband, Jesse “Pistol” Bittick; son, Bruce Bittick; and brothers, Earnest Bell and Leroy

Bell.

