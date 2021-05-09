Marcille Hancock Hughes born April 9, 1925, in Shelby County passed peacefully May 5, 2021, and joined her loving husband, Pershing Hughes, who preceded her in death in 2003.

She is survived by her three daughters, Alice Russell of Forney, Tx, Regina Hughes Vaughn, and husband Waylon Vaughn of Center, and Marcie Hughes Nelson, and husband Scott of Nacogdoches. Grandchildren, Alexander Thurman, Abby Thurman Stone, Amber Smith Thurman, Dustin Wright, Anthony Thurman, Emma Nelson Hughes, and Lyle Nelson.

Grandchildren are Mason Thurman, Weston, and Easton Wright,

Landon Thurman, Ali Thurman, Wes Thurman, and Gage Smith.

Her life will be honored on May 15th at the Hancock Cemetery of Shelby County.

Marcille lives on in the eyes of her loved ones and the stories she wrote.