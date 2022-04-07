Stacey Alan Fox, 57, of Tenaha, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Tenaha.

His wish was body donation.

Born May 13, 1965, Stacey is the son of Rebecca Hammrick and Kennith Fox. He was a member of Ramah Missionary Baptist Church in Tenaha.

He is survived by his wife, Amanda Fox; sons, Lucas Fox and wife Gracie and Wesley Fox; granddaughter, Harper Fox; mother, Rebecca Just; father-in-law, Larry Lampley; brother-in-law, Larry Paul Lampley; sister-in-law, Sandy Runnels; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.

Preceded in death by mother-in-law, Patricia Ann Lampley.

Online condolences & tributes can be sent at www.watsonandsonsfh.com