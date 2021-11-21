MIchael Ramsey

Michael "Runt" Ramsey of Tenaha, Texas passed away November 17, 2021 in Tyler, Texas.

Funeral services will be November 21, 2021 at 3:00 PM at First Baptist Church Tenaha, Texas. Bro. Bill Holmes and Bro. Andrew King will officiate the service. Interment will follow at Restland Cemetery in Tenaha. Visitation will be November 20, 2021 from 5-8 pm at Watson and Son's Funeral Home in Center Texas.

Runt was born August 7, 1950 to W.L. and Juanita Ramsey in Shreveport, LA. He graduated from Tenaha ISD in 1968, and then enrolled at Panola Jr. College where he was the Ponies first male cheerleader. He received his bachelor’s degree from SFA in 1972 and went on to receive his Master of Education in 1978. Runt began his teaching career at Excelsior in 1972, before moving to several other schools in the area. In 1981, he took a break from teaching to work offshore. In 1992, he came home to teach at his alma mater in Tenaha. It was here where he found what became his love and joy, being the athletic trainer at Tenaha ISD. During his tenure as athletic trainer, he was fortunate enough to be part of three state champion teams. He also was the golf and tennis coach, with several athletes winning individual state championships.

Runt was inducted into the Tenaha Tiger Hall of Honor in 2013, and the Texas Gospel Music Hall of Fame 2015. In 2020, he decided to get into politics as he was elected Mayor of Tenaha where he served until his death. This past year the School Board voted to name the new Athletic Field House in honor of him. Runt shared some great and unusual stories over his lifetime with the students and staff at Tenaha ISD. Runt's passion was caring for the athletes at Tenaha ISD, as well as the many schools they faced. Runt was a person that you could always count on to be there for the coaches and students at Tenaha ISD.

Runt is survived by his nephews, Brent Barton of Fort Worth, Russell Ramsey and Andrew Ramsey of Houston, his nieces Kelsey Morris and Husband of Salt Lake City and Allison Ramsey of Los Angeles and his two best friends John Oliver and Don Thompson. A brother-in-law Robert Barton and wife Janice of Tenaha and sister-in-law Beryl Ramsey of Houston. Runt is also survived by numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father W.L. "Sausage" Ramsey, mother Juanita Ramsey, sister Janet Barton, brother Ron Ramsey and nephew Brady Barton. Pallbearers will be, Brent Barton, Russell Ramsey, Andrew Ramsey, Paul Brooks, John Oliver, Don Thompson, and Mike Ogden. Honorary Pallbearers will be the current football team, coaches, faculty, staff of Tenaha ISD and all former coaches.

The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers, calls and text during this difficult time. Also, a special thanks to his cousin Lois for being with him every day the past 3 weeks and to his friend Kevin for driving him to doctor’s appointments and taking care of his dog Missy.

The family requests if you have a maroon shirt, please wear it to the service. A scholarship fund has been set up at First National Bank of Hughes Springs in Tenaha in his memory.

The service will be streamed lived on the First Baptist Church’s Facebook page.