James Adams

James Holly Adams, 64, of Tenaha, passed away April 9, 2022, in Tenaha.

Graveside service will be held Noon, Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Willow Grove Cemetery in Joaquin.

Born December 25, 1957, in Ashdown, Arkansas, James is the son of Bobbie Monroe and Jessie Adams. He enjoyed gardening, raising his chickens, and tinkering.

He is survived by his wife, Judith Adams of Tenaha; sons, Jeremy Scott Adams of Gary, James Aaron Adams of Gary, Joshua Paul Adams and wife Megan of Gary, Joe Daniel Adams and wife Brandy of Marshall, and Jonathan Eubank and wife Brandy of Tenaha; grandkids, Justin and Jacob Adams, Tyler, Travis, and Hailey Adams; Makynze, Brooklyn, Dakota, and Jaelyn Adams, Hannah, Jace, Ariana, Tristan, and Isabell Adams, Harley, Jaxson, and Shelby Eubank; mother, Bobbie Monroe Adams; brothers, Ricky Adams and Steve Adams; numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by father, Jessie Adams; grandparents, Essie Monroe and Joe Monroe.

Pallbearers will be Justin Adams, Jacob Adams, Tyler Adams, Travis Adams, Jace Adams, Tristan Adams, and Jaxson Eubank.

