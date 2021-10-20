Hiram Melton

Rev. Hiram Thomas Melton, born October 24, 1937, left his earthly home October 19, 2021, in Tenaha, Texas surrounded by his loving wife and family. After being diagnosed with cancer 14 years ago, he fought and won many battles against the disease and only recently no longer had the strength to fight it anymore.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, October 22, 2021, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center with service at 2:00 p.m., Saturday. Bro. Neal Clark and Bro. Jay Pollan will officiate. Interment will be held at Ramah Cemetery in Tenaha.

Bro. Hiram was born at his grandparents’ house on the hill up from Lone Cedar Missionary Baptist Church to Luster Melton and Tommie Huff Melton. He first attended Lone Cedar Church as a child and it was here, Bro. Hiram remembers hearing the gospel for the first time. During World War II, he moved to Houston where his father worked in the shipyards. While in Houston he attended Galena Park Missionary Baptist Church. At the age of 14, he found himself under conviction and accepted Jesus as his savior and was baptized. It was only a year later when a young Hiram would answer God’s call and surrender to preach.

The 1950s would prove to be a busy time in Bro. Hiram’s life. In 1955, he began his studies at the Texas Baptist Institute. While in seminary, he married the love of his life, Beth King. He proved himself to be a devoted, loving husband to her throughout their 63 years and 9 months of marriage. With Beth at his side, he would go on to receive his Master of Theology Degree from TBI in 1959. Also, in September of 1959 they welcomed the birth of their first child, Brenda into the world and in August of 1962, their son Randy was born.

In the years that followed his graduation from TBI he found himself serving the Lord, both in church and in the community. He pastored several churches in East Texas and served as a State Missionary for 5 years. His services were not just limited to his local church, He also had the privilege of serving as moderator of the State Association for 2 years, moderator for Shelby County for 2 years, and clerk for Salem Association for 17 years. He has hosted and attended numerous activities such as church camps, revivals, Vacation Bible Schools, mission rallies, State and National meetings and many more events in service to the Lord. While he lived in League City, he drove an ambulance and worked for a funeral home which he considered to be part of his ministry helping those who were suffering. While at Hughes Springs he worked for the Postal Service where he met many people and talked to them about the Lord. He retired from the Postal Service in 1999.

During his 69 years in the ministry, Bro. Hiram was fortunate to pastor a lot of good, caring churches over the years and made a lot of friends throughout the state of Texas. His longest tenure as Pastor was at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Hughes Springs where he devoted 27 years to the members there.

Bro. Hiram and Beth retired and came back home where he finished his service to the Lord at Lone Cedar Missionary Baptist Church in Joaquin, Texas where he has served as pastor for 11 ½ years. He always thought it was a blessing from the Lord to end up at such a wonderful and caring church in the community where his life began.

Bro. Hiram and Beth have been blessed with two children, six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Bro. Hiram has had the privilege of serving as minister in the weddings of his children and grandchildren. He has also left lasting impressions on the lives of his great grandchildren, whether it be walking in the yard with his dog, reading books or having nerf wars in the den.

He is survived by:

His wife Beth Melton

Children: Brenda Farmer of Tenaha

Randy Melton and wife Shannon of Tenaha

Grandchildren: Jason Farmer and wife Melanie of Tenaha

Alan Farmer of Tenaha

Ryan Melton and wife Joyce of Kilgore

Kyle Melton of Longview

Jacob Hiram Melton of Haltom City

Rose Mulvaney of Tenaha

Great Grandchildren: John Paul Farmer of Tenaha

Daisy Farmer of Tenaha

Kristophe Melton of Kilgore

Annelise Melton of Kilgore

Elliana Melton of Kilgore

Brother: Donald Melton of Center

He was preceded in death by:

His parents: Luster Melton and Tommie Huff Melton

Son-in-law: Steven Farmer

Serving as Pallbearers:

Phil Worsham, Ricky Lawrence, John Paul Lawson, Mark Owens, Glen Oates, Jason Freeman, Mike Lawson, Hugh Daw

Honorary Pallbearers:

Tommy Gray, Clifford Hamilton, Pastors of Shelby County Association

