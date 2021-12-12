Dorothy Jean Peddy

Dorothy Jeanne Peddy, of Tenaha, Tx, passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at the age of 92.

Funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m., Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Tenaha United Methodist Church with visitation one hour prior. Bro. Keith Keele and Dr. Walter J. Peddy will officiate. Interment will follow at Ramah Cemetery in Tenaha.

Dorothy was born on December 11, 1928, in Baytown, Tx. She was the daughter of James T. Chambers, Sr. and Grace Best Talbert. She spent her early years in Baytown, then later moved to Tenaha where she attended Tenaha High School.

Though Dorothy and Walter were high school sweethearts, he was soon drafted to service in the U.S. Navy during WWII. She remained in Tenaha working at the tomato packing plant and running the switchboard for the local telephone company until she and her sister Doris boarded a bus to Springfield, MO to attend the Western Union Trading School in 1946.

Upon returning from the Navy, Walter somehow convinced Dorothy to marry him and on September 29, 1947, they began their 73 year love affair. Together they owned and operated Peddy’s Tailor Shop as well as the picture show in Joaquin, Tx. But their ultimate success came as owners of Tri-County Telephone Company in Garrison, Tx. Dorothy took care of all the office duties for the telephone company until they sold the business and retired.

Aside from running a business, maintaining a household and raising four busy kids, Dorothy also enjoyed many other interest. She was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church of Tenaha. She was an accomplished bowler and an avid antique bottle collector. Dorothy loved to go RVing, camping, and fishing with friends and family. And, she was a premier game player as evidenced by the fact that she almost always won the Christmas Scrabble Tournament… proudly posting the winning score card on the refrigerator door.

With Dorothy’s passing, she and Walter have once again become the unbeatable team they always were. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by:

Children:

Cynthia Adkins of Clear Lake, Tx.

Cathy Moore of Tenaha, TX.

George Peddy (wife Karen) of Garrison, TX.

Karen Peddy of Kingwood, TX.

Grandchildren:

Scott Moore and wife, Deanna, of Longview, TX

Dr. Walter Jarmon Peddy and wife, Amanda, of Garrison, TX.

Kim Morris and husband, Mike, of Corinth, TX.

Amanda Alba of Friendswood, TX.

Joshua Adkins and wife, Gurjeet, of Friendswood, TX.

Megan Broussard and husband, Nick, of Friendswood, TX.

15 great grandchildren along with numerous nieces and nephews

Sisters:

Doris Hargraves of Winnie, Tx.

Dela Mae Hill (husband Doyle) of Nacogdoches, Tx.

Half-brother: James T. Chambers, Jr. of Tenaha, Tx.

Preceded in death by:

Husband of 73 years: Walter C. Peddy Jr. of Tenaha, Tx

Father: James Talmadge Chambers Sr.

Mother: Grace Best Talbert

Daughter-in-Law: Pam Peddy

Son-in-Law: John Moore

Grandson: Walter Bradley Morris

The family would like to thank JoAnn Dodson for the loving care she gave our mother in recent years. We would also like to thank Pine Grove Nursing Center for the special attention they showed our mother during her time with them.

