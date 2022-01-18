Daniel Jay Miller, 70, of Tenaha, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Tenaha.

Private family memorial will be held.

Born April 14, 1951, in Bowling Green, Ohio, Daniel is the son of Helen Engle and Carl Miller. He worked for GMC and was most recently a member of First Baptist Church of Tenaha.

He is survived by his daughters, Debbie Cohn and Mary Dodson; son-in-law, Richard Cohn; grandchildren, Chase Dodson and Megan Dodson; sister, Louise Rosati; and several nieces.

Preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Helen Miller; and brothers, Bill and Jon Miller.

