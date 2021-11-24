Dale Stepp, 91, of Tenaha, passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021, in Nacogdoches.

Graveside service will be held Noon, Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Restland Cemetery in Tenaha with visitation at Watson & Sons Funeral Home beginning at 10:00 a.m. Dana Deas will officiate.

Born March 1, 1930, in Tenaha, Dale is the son of Marvin Dart Stepp and Evanell Agnew Stepp. In 1951, he joined the United States Marine Corps, serving during the Korean War. Later, he began his career with Shell Oil Company, from which he retired. Dale enjoyed mechanic work, gardening, and spending time with his beloved pets: Lucy (dog), Tiger (cat), and Pedro (donkey). He was also known for his peanut brittle and muscadine and mayhaw jelly (the family is divided on which was the best). An outstanding member of his community, Dale was inducted into the Tenaha Hall of Honor. He was a member of Tenaha Booster Club and Shell Retirement Club. He was a member of the Baptist faith.

Left behind to cherish his memories is his daughter, Kyra Wood (Steve) of Sugarland; son, Gerald Stepp (Deborah) of Panama City Beach; daughter-in-law, Jo Dee Stepp; grandchildren, Joshua Stepp, Shanda Stepp, Kenya Stepp, Laura Stepp, Sasha Turner, David Stepp, Derek Stepp, Austin Wood, and Keaton New; numerous great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Preceded in death by his infant daughter, Leslie Marie Stepp; son, Gary Stepp; parents, Marvin and Evanell Stepp; sisters, Onita Deas, Annette Schimming, and Kay Pavlock; and brother, Jerry Stepp.

Pallbearers will be George Turner, Jason Roberts, Charles Roberts, Joshua Stepp, and Kenneth Stepp-Colmenero.

Online condolences & tributes can be sent at www.watsonandsonsfuneralhome.com