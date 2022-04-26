Bobby Hataway

Bobby Harold Hataway, age 80 passed away quietly in the hospital surrounded by his family on April 16, 2022.

Funeral Service: 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022 in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: 1:00 p.m. Monday, May 9, 2022 at DFW National Cemetery Family only burial. Services conducted by Dr. Don Wills, Pastor of the First Baptist Church of Fort Worth. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, 2022 in Mount Olivet Chapel (Breyley Room)

Bob was born June 23, 1941 to Amos Martin Hataway and Odessa Myers Hataway in Center, TX.

Bob attended Texas A&M for 2 years after graduating high school in 1959 in Center, TX.

He left A&M to serve in the Air Force. After his honorable discharge from his military service, he worked various jobs finally starting a business with his father building wooden pallets in Houston, TX. He bought out his dad when he retired.

It was in Houston that he met the love of his life, Carol Engelhardt Hataway, a whirlwind romantic time of 5 months until marriage in 1968 that lasted over 50 years. They started their family and had one daughter, Cathy; two sons, Robby and Mark.

During his time building his business, God moved in his and Carol’s life to change their direction to full time ministry. He sold the business, which had expanded into transportation industry, and left for seminary in Fort Worth, TX in 1973. He graduated from Southwestern Baptist Seminary in 1975 going on to serve in the pastorate in Vaughn, TX, Haslam, TX and Center, TX. It was during his time with his trucking business that his desire to serve drivers nationwide became apparent. He joined the James Robinson Evangelistic Association in 1980 encouraging James to reach out to drivers.

Bob was known for his ingenuity in putting together an organization to meet spiritual needs of drivers nationwide. After 2 years in 1986, he left James Robinson to form his own association, TransAlive, to serve the transportation industry. Meeting JB Hunt that same year put the ministry on the map and as they would say the rest is history. TransAlive is an organization recognized for meeting needs of transportation carriers that could not be done before. He became a chaplain to drivers and driver families at same time.

With the help of his loving wife Carol, they put together the AmCoach program for getting drivers home who experienced an accident, illness, or injury and could not travel in a standard mode of travel like a plane, train or bus. Many times, they covered over 900 miles per day getting drivers home to their families. Carol shared the driving duties with Bob, they both served the transportation industry from 1973 until the time of his death. Through it all, he led multitudes to a personal relationship with Christ.

During his later years, Bob became a prolific poet sharing over 100 poems on various subjects. He was determined not to let his life go without leaving what he could for those who follow. You can see his work on the following link: http://www.transalive.com/LivingPoetryTableofContents.htm .

Bob is preceded in death by his wife, Carol; son, Mark; and by his parents, Amos and Odessa Hataway.

Bob is survived by his daughter, Cathy Goodman; and her husband, John, Paradise, TX.; son, Rob Hataway and his wife, Julie, Flower Mound, TX., nine grandchildren and their families; seven great-grandchildren and another great-grandchild on the way; his sister, Janice Hataway, Frisco, TX; his brother Donald Hataway, Tenaha, TX.; plus numerous personal and business friends from the industry.

A live stream link will be added the day of the service.