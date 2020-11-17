William A. Noble, 73, of Shelby County, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020, in Lufkin.

Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 13, 2020, at Buckner Cemetery in Center with

Bro. Don Noble officiating.

Born April 18, 1947, in San Augustine, Mr. Noble is the son of the late Clifton Noble and Bertha Mae Stringer

Noble. On May 2, 1967, he joined the United States Army. He served as a Special Operations Combat Medic

during the Vietnam War. Mr. Noble discharged November 29, 1977, having received two Purple Hearts, a Bronze

Star, Army Commendation with Valor, National Defense Service Medal, Conduct Medal for Vietnam Service,

Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Cross of Gallantry with Palm, Republic of Vietnam Civil Action Award,

Valorous Unit Award, and a Sharpshooter Marksmanship Badge. Following his retirement, he worked as an LVN.

Mr. Noble received great joy spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and his pet dog, Rosey Girl. He

was a member of Spann’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Oliver Noble; children, Lynne Williams and husband Darrell, Elizabeth Andrusick

and husband Steven, and Collean Hagler and husband Heath; grandchildren, Keelan and Ian Williams, Aidan and

Anna Hagler, and Nathan Cole; and brother, Donald Noble.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Clifton Noble and Bertha Mae Stringer Noble; and his sisters, Julia Ann

Hagler and Lattie Marie Hunter.

Pallbearers will be Darrell Williams, Ian Williams, Heath Hagler, Aidan Hagler, Steven Andrusick, and Nathan Cole.

Memorial donations can be made to Buckner Cemetery.

Online condolences & tributes can be sent at www.watsonandsonsfuneralhome.com