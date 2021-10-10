Walter Rease Allen Sr., 76, of Joaquin, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021, in Center.

His wishes were to be cremated.

Born September 17, 1945, in Pike County, Georgia, Walter is the son of M.L. Allen and Annie Lou Myrtis Ward. His hobbies included gardening, fishing, watching westerns, and woodworking. He was of the Pentecostal faith.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Gail Allen of Joaquin; sons, Walter Allen Jr. (Angie) of Carthage, John Edwin Allen (Lisa) of Griffin, Georgia; daughter, Maria Allen Trull of Henderson; grandchildren, Asa Leggett (Aubrey) of Bryan, Wade Trull of Henderson, Cheyenne Rose Allen of Louisiana, and Jewel Marie Allen of Columbus, Ohio; great grandchildren, Colton Lane Leggett and Hunter Wayne Leggett; brothers, Luther John Allen of Griffin, Georgia and Larry Mark Allen of Griffin, Georgia.

Preceded in death by his parents, M.L. Allen and Annie Lou Myrtis Ward; and brother, James Edwin Allen.

