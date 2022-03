Sean Douglas Permenter, 74, of Joaquin (Mayor of South Paxton), passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Center.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, April 1, 2022, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Funeral service will be held 5:00 p.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Watson & Sons Chapel with Bro. Jody Hooper officiating.

Additional information and survivors to follow.