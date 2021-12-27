Roe Belrose, 82, of Joaquin, passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021, in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Joaquin First Pentecostal Church with Bro. Eric Garrett, Sister Melba Rodgers, and Bro. Derek Lightfoot officiating. Interment will follow at Brandon Memorial in Shelby County.

Born August 10, 1939, in Shelby County, Roe is the son of Lloyd Carlton Belrose and Cecil Willoughby Belrose. He retired from iron work and was able to pursue his hobbies of fishing and traveling. Roe loved going to church. He was a founding member and President of the Board of Joaquin First Pentecostal Church.

He is survived by his children, Wayne Belrose and wife Sonya of Center, Chris Belrose and wife Amanda of Center, Kenneth Blankenship and wife Tabitha of Chireno, Tuffy Blankenship and wife Lesa of Logansport, Louisiana, and Cathy Myers and husband Wesley of Center; grandchildren, Crystal and Heith Harper, Ammie and Stoney Rice, Chris Capps, Kelly and Mike Hudman, Cody Belrose, Colton and Cassie Belrose, Cadey Belrose, Bill Belrose, Tyler Belrose, Gloria Belrose, Naomi Belrose, Casen Belrose, Traven Belrose, Madison Belrose, Keyson Belrose, Madeline Myers and fiancé Brett Clark, Tanner Myers, Taylor Myers, Dusty Blankenship, and Michael Blankenship and Molly; and 14 great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by wife, Mary Belrose; parents, Lloyd Carlton Belrose and Cecil Willoughby Belrose; grandchild, Augustus Belrose; brothers, Ray Belrose and J.E. Belrose; sisters, Hersey Porter and Lorene Belrose.

Pallbearers will be Colton Belrose, Cody Belrose, Clay Fleming, Michael Blankenship, Tanner Myers, and Kaleb Woolf. Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Snider, Buddy McGowin, George Warren, and Jerry Fleming.

Online condolences & tributes can be sent at www.watsonandsonsfuneralhome.com