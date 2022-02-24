Rodney Harvey

Rodney L. Harvey, 79, of Joaquin, passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2022, in Joaquin.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 25, 2022, at Word of Faith Outreach Center in Joaquin with Bro. Haagon Lister, Bro. Gordon Vaughn, and Bro. Benny Anglin officiating. Interment to follow at Willow Grove Cemetery in Joaquin.

Born December 24, 1942, in Converse, Louisiana, Rodney is the son of Edna Jane Cassell and John Eddie Harvey. A successful business man, he worked as a pipeline contractor, took care of his cattle and horses, and enjoyed working with tractors and bulldozers. Rodney loved spending time with and taking the whole family on vacations. He was a member of Word of Faith Outreach Center in Joaquin.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Carmen L. “Connie” Harvey of Joaquin; daughters, Jannine and husband Brent Andres of Joaquin, Traci and husband Charles Rutherford of Joaquin, Ronna and husband Kevin Yates of Joaquin, and Cortney and husband Nathan Anglin of Joaquin; grandchildren, Alix and husband Blake Barr, Micah Andres and wife Jenna, Maddison and husband Dustin Ramsey, Jessica Lawrence, Christopher Rutherford and wife Aly, Blayne Rutherford and wife Marissa, Paige and husband Cody Carlisle, Peyton and husband Tyler McSwain, Kain Yates, Ryleigh and husband Cody Jones, Kase Yates and fiancé Keri, Bennett Anglin, and Ellie Anglin; great grandchildren, Charles Brent Barr, Kennedi Barr, Braylon Barr, Elizabeth Andres, Emery Andres, Khoen Baker, Kaleigh Baker, Kyndall Lawrence, Kate Lawrence, Kennadie Powell, Connor Rutherford, Blair Rutherford, Caseyn Milford, Jaxon Rutherford, Adalyn Rutherford, Heidi Mae Rutherford, Case Carlisle, Aubrey Carlisle, Coy Carlisle, Landry McSwain, John Tyler McSwain, Paxton McSwain, Austin Willow Jones, and two on the way; brother, John H. Harvey of Logansport, Louisiana; sisters-in-law, Kay Harvey of Joaquin, Loyce and husband Kenneth Dickerson of Joaquin, Joyce Neal of Joaquin, and Ann Cammack of Minden, Louisiana; brother-in-law, Rennie Cammack of Joaquin; also, numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

Preceded in death by his son, Rodney Dale Harvey; parents, Edna Jane Cassell and John Eddie Harvey; brother, Thomas Harvey; sister, Sybil and husband Hoss Shoalmire; sister-in-law, Lucille Harvey; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Ercell and Weldon Cammack; brothers-in-law, Wayne Cammack, Dale Cammack, and Britt Neal; and sister-in-law, Jan Cammack.

Pallbearers will be Chris Rutherford, Blayne Rutherford, Micah Andres, Kain Yates, Kase Yates, and Bennett Anglin. Honorary pallbearers will be Cody Carlisle, Blake Barr, Tyler McSwain, Cody Jones, Dustin Ramsey, Case Carlisle, and Khoen Baker.

Online condolences & tributes can be sent at www.watsonandsonsfuneralhome.com