Lyndell Rippy, 95, of Joaquin, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021, in Center.

“Be strong and of a good courage, fear not, nor be afraid of them: for the LORD thy God, he it is that doth go with thee; he will not fail thee, nor forsake thee.”

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center with visitation beginning at Noon. Bro. Randy Fry will officiate, assisted by Bro. Chester Farmer and Bro. Randy Farmer.

Born November 23, 1925, in Shelby County, Lyndell is the daughter of Robert J. Rippy and Joe Taylor Rippy. She graduated from Joaquin High School. Her hobbies included sewing, crocheting, and reading. Lyndell was a founding member of XYZ Club and also a faithful member of Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church. She attended Sunday school for 23 years without ever missing a Sunday.

She is survived by her niece, Robbie Fry (Randy) of Joaquin; great nephews, Michael and Marshall Fry of Joaquin; step-nieces and nephews, Vickie Askew (Larry) of Center, Brenda Ford (Tommy) of Spurger, Patricia Hughes of Shepherd, Michael Wade Hughes of Livingston, Martha Weaver of Center, and Sandra Eddins (Bobby) of Center; also, numerous other step-great nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents, Robert J. Rippy and Joe Taylor Rippy; brother, Robert C. Rippy; sister-in-law, Betty Rippy; infant brother; step-nephew, Steve Hughes; step-nieces, Janie Hughes and Pam Cunningham.

Pallbearers will be Michael Fry, Marshall Fry, Jerry Green, David Cockrell, and Wayne Taylor. Honorary pallbearers will be Paul Kenneth Taylor and Billy Lord.

Online condolences & tributes can be sent at www.watsonandsonsfuneralhome.com