Lula Danley

Lula Belle McDaniel Jansen Danley

Age 83

DOB: 01/05/39

DOD: 02/02/22

Lula Belle McDaniel Jansen Danley of Joaquin, Devoted Wife, Loving Mother, Beloved Grandmother and Great Grandmother fought a good fight, finished her course, and kept the Faith. Born in Joaquin, Texas on January 5, 1939, she passed from this Earth to her Heavenly Home on February 2, 2022 in Tyler, Texas. Miss Lula Belle was a graduate of Joaquin High School, Class of 1957. At the young age of 9 years old, Lula Belle purposed in her heart to serve the Lord and offered her praise through her beautiful alto singing voice and piano playing. She was known throughout Shelby County Baptist churches for her music, chicken and dumplings and chocolate pie. She was a church pianist or choir member for almost 75 years and enjoyed every moment of that time. She was a faithful member of Logansport Baptist Church for many years and loved her church family and fellow prayer warriors. Lula Belle enjoyed her job at Center Wal-Mart, where she retired after 20 years, and made so many friends, both, coworkers and customers. Lula Belle’s true heart, tho, was her family whom she adored and loved unconditionally.

Left to cherish her memory:

Loving husband of 20 years, Rayford Earl Danley of Joaquin; Two Daughters, Renee Hagler (Ronny) of Shelbyville; Tina Mattingly (Billy) of Bullard, TX; Eight Grandchildren: Angela Thornton (Daniel) of Center; Ronna McSwain (Roscoe) of Center; Candace Wheeler (Brett) of Center; Skylar Ashe (Thomas) of Austin; Ainsley Mattingly (Colton) of Bullard; Jansen Mattingly of Bullard; Madison Danley of Baytown; Malorie Danley of Baytown. Eight Great Grandchildren: Emory, Annistyn, Landree, Khloe, Beckham, Blake, Cooper and Owen. Stepson, Tommy Danley (Paula) of Baytown, Stepdaughters, Donna Boutin (Lonnie) of Highlands, and Debbie Medows of Baytown. Nine Step Grandchildren and Twenty-eight Step Great Grandchildren. Special Nieces and Nephews and a host of Family and Friends.

A special thanks to the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department, Allegiance Ambulance Service, and the kind staff of the Center Emergency Dept.

Preceded in death by Parents, Buster and Corene McDaniel, brother, L.C. McDaniel and First Husband and Father of her Children, Billy Clyde Jansen.

Funeral services will be held to honor her memory on February 5, 2022 at 2 p.m., with visitation beginning at 12 noon at Watson Funeral Home in Center, Texas with Bro. Joe Walker officiating. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery in Center.

Online condolences & tributes can be sent at www.watsonandsonsfuneralhome.com