Thu, 12/16/2021 - 11:43pm Ourtown1
Lisa Pierce May, 61, of Joaquin, passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021, in Center.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center with funeral service at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, December 19, 2021.  Her wishes were to be cremated following the service.

Born September 20, 1960, Lisa is the daughter of Lawrence Pierce and Margie Hemphill Pierce.

She is survived by children, Charlee Siau and Daniel, Chasidee Harvey and Keith, Christee Cooper and Shannon, and Angela Miller; grandkids, Daniel Webster, Darell Webster, Dallis Webster, Titus Harvey, Tatum Harvey, Taylor Harvey, Alexis Cooper, Kaden Nance, Molleigh Fults, Mason Fults, and Monroe Rogers; great grandson, Waylon Harvey; brothers, Tommy Pierce and Rickey Pierce; and sister, Kathy Seago.

Preceded in death by parents, Lawrence (Tootsie) Pierce and Margie Hemphill Pierce; and brother, Tootsie Pierce.

