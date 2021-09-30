L.B. Evans, 78, of Joaquin, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021, in Joaquin.

Graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 1, 2021, at Attoyac Cemetery in San Augustine with visitation beginning at 9:45 a.m. John Paul Sledge will officiate.

Born May 25, 1943, in San Augustine, L.B. is the son of Ben Evans and Alice Richardson Evans. He worked as a carpenter. L.B.’s favorite pastimes were hunting, fishing, and most of all, spending time with his grandkids and great grandkids.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, MaryLee Evans of Joaquin; children, Jessie Griffith and wife Lisa of Joaquin, Gary Evans and wife Melissa of Joaquin, Ricky Evans and wife Deanne of Joaquin, Christy Bates of Joaquin, and Lori Eldridge of Joaquin; 9 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by son, Michael Griffith; parents, Ben Evans and Alice Richardson Evans; and brothers and sisters.

Pallbearers will be L.B.’s grandsons.

Online condolences & tributes can be sent at www.watsonandsonsfuneralhome.com