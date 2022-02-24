Kimberly Scruggs

Kimberly Lynn Scruggs, 49, of Joaquin, passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2022, in Longview.

Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 25, 2022 at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church in Joaquin.

Born January 15, 1973, in Shreveport, Louisiana, Kimberly is the daughter of Charlotte Boyd and Thomas Scruggs. She previously worked at Walmart, where she made lifelong friends, and later enjoyed babysitting. She was a member of Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church in Joaquin, where she had the honor of teaching the children in Sunday school.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Kaitlynn, Kassidy, and Kolton Scruggs all of Joaquin; mother, Charlotte Scruggs of Joaquin; brother, L.T. Scruggs and wife Elizabeth of Center; sister, Marie Jackson of Center; numerous nieces and nephews; and best friend, Susan Thomas.

Preceded in death by her father, Thomas Scruggs; and grandparents, Maurine and D.B. Boyd, Edith Scruggs Rowe and Lawrence Scruggs.

Online condolences & tributes can be sent at www.watsonandsonsfuneralhome.com