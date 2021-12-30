Judith Anne Whitt, 77, of Joaquin, passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021, in Joaquin.

Memorial service will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center.

Judith was born January 23, 1944. She worked most of her life as a secretary in mortgage investing. After retirement, she enjoyed sitting in her swing while looking over the lake and drinking coffee. She was described as “An angel on earth”.

She is survived by her children, Jeffery Whitt and wife Connie and Kim Whitt; grandkids, Michelle Woodson and Haley Whitt; 12 great grandkids.

Preceded in death by her husband, Ellis Robert Whitt Jr.; parents; granddaughter, Jennifer Sherwood; and brother, Charles Williams.

