Johnnie Emerson

Johnnie Lee Emerson, 70, of Joaquin, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Nacogdoches.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Funeral Service will be held 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Watson & Sons Chapel with Bro. Jim Sullivan officiating. Interment will follow at O.E. Price Cemetery in Logansport, Louisiana.

Born September 13, 1951, in Shreveport, Louisiana, Johnnie is the son of Lois C. Stephens and D.W. “Red” Emerson. He served in the United States Army and later worked as a meat cutter at Wal-Mart. Johnnie loved Louis L’Amour Books. He was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by his daughter, Edith and husband Michael Mayes of Joaquin; son, Bradley Emerson of Converse, Louisiana; grandchildren, Mady Davis, Haley Emerson, Ashley Mayes, and Cody Mayes; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.

Preceded in death by his wife, Ida Mae Emerson; parents, Lois C. Stephens and D.W. “Red” Emerson; brother, Carl Wilton Emerson; sister, Johnnie M. Stephens Brown; and brother-in-law, Oscar J. “Sonny Boy” Brown.

Pallbearers will be Robert Campbell, Joe Webster, Kevin Hughes, Will Emerson, Shane Shelter, and Wes McClelland.

