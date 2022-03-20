Ida Mae Emerson, 70, of Joaquin, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Nacogdoches.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m., Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Watson & Sons Chapel with Bro. Jim Sullivan officiating. Interment will follow at O.E. Price Cemetery in Logansport, Louisiana.

Born July 3, 1951, in Logansport, Louisiana, Ida is the daughter of Alice N. MacCalster and Rason M. Dickerson Sr. She loved quilting and gardening. Ida was of the Christian faith.

She is survived by her husband, Johnnie Emerson of Joaquin; children, Edith and husband Michael Mayes of Joaquin and Bradley Emerson; grandchildren, Haley Emerson, Ashley Mayes, and Cody Mayes; sister, Irene and husband Martin Windham of Joaquin; and brother, Ransom Dickerson of Mansfield, Louisiana.

Preceded in death by her parents, Alice N. MacCalster and Rason M. Dickerson Sr.; brother, Bobby Joe Dickerson; and sister, Alice Dickerson.

Pallbearers will be Robert Campbell, Wes McClelland, Joe Webster, Ricky Jones, Martin Windham, and Shane Stiter.

