David Weaver Jr., 41, of Joaquin, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021, in Joaquin.

Graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m., Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Center with Bro. Billy Rodgers officiating.

Born November 23, 1979, David is the son of Len Weaver Sr. and Judy Jones. A kindhearted man, he loved people and animals. David’s goal was “changing the shape of the world one inch at a time.”

He is survived by his father, Len Weaver Sr. of Joaquin; mother, Judy Jones of Carthage; brother, Jason Thomas Adkison of Center; sisters, Sami Jo McRae and husband Keith of Carthage and Jennifer Weaver of Franklin, Tennessee; grandmother, Billie Jo Fountain of Carthage; nephews, Chris McRae of McKinney, Blaine McRae of Carthage, and Jesse Adkison of Center; a number of cousins; stepchildren, Ashton Askew of Center and Roscoe McSwain Jr. of Center; and special friend, Rhonda McSwain of Center.

