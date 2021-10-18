Cora Hall Wilburn, 84, of Joaquin, Texas, entered the gates of heaven on October 18, 2021, at her home in Joaquin.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center with funeral service at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday. Bro. Wayne Painter and Wade Lawson will officiate. Interment will follow at Cool Springs Cemetery in Logansport, Louisiana.

Cora was born May 5, 1937, to her parents, John and Unie Hall. Cora was the baby of 7 children. Cora was raised in Logansport, Louisiana. She attended and graduated from Logansport High School in 1955. Cora married Glenn Nutt in 1955. They had two children - the late David Nutt and wife Debbie and the late Cynthia Lawson. After the passing of her late husband Glenn, Cora remarried Bobby H. Wilburn in 1987 and gained three more children - the late Mike Wilburn and wife Janet, the late Steve Wilburn, and Yolonda Davis and husband Lynn. Cora worked at Community Bank of Louisiana, where she retired as vice president after 30 years. Cora enjoyed traveling, fishing, gardening, sewing, cooking, and most of all being “MAMMAW” to her grand and great grandchildren. The highlight of her week was knowing her family would gather for Sunday lunch that she had prepared each week, because family was her greatest gift. Anyone that ever walked into her house was always asked if they were hungry, because she was always ready to cook for them. She was “MAMMAW” to everyone. Cora was a proud member of Cool Springs Primitive Baptist Church.

She is survived by her sister, Nancy Boyd of Logansport, Louisiana; daughter-in-law, Debbie Nutt of Prague, Oklahoma; daughter, Yolonda Davis and husband Lynn of Center; and daughter-in-law, Janet Wilburn of Center; grandchildren, Elizabeth Wallis of Prague, Oklahoma, Misty Wilburn of Center, Cody Nutt and wife Britta of Prague, Oklahoma, Brittany Foster and husband Matt of Center, Wade Lawson and wife Kaitlin of Joaquin, Micah Youngblood of Center, Matt Lawson and wife Monica of Joaquin; and Ryan Wilburn and wife Mallory of Shelbyville; great grandchildren, Victoria, Amelia, Colten, Lyla, Roman, Ivy, June Caroline, Georgia Kate, Guner, Rance, Lillie, Rylinn, and Nash; sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, Price Wilburn of Center, Judy Scarborough of Huxley, Barbara Wilburn of Orange, Faye Hall of Logansport, Louisiana, and Tula Mae Hall of Shreveport, Louisiana; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Nutt and husband, Bobby Wilburn; children, David Nutt, Cynthia Lawson, Mike Wilburn, and Steve Wilburn; brothers, Dawson Hall, Leslie Hall, Alton Hall, Lloyd Hall, and Dencen Hall; brothers-in-law, Jimmy Nutt, D.W. Boyd, Gerald Wilburn, Gary Wilburn, and Elmer Ray Wilburn; sisters-in-law, Verna Mae Hall, Betty Lou Hall, Monteal Hall, and Louise Wagstaff.

Pallbearers will be Wade Lawson, Matt Lawson, Matt Foster, Ryan Wilburn, Cody Nutt, and Lynn Davis. Honorary pallbearers will be Colten Nutt, Guner Youngblood, Roman Foster, Rance Lawson, and Nash Wilburn.

A special thank you to Brenda Herbert, Pat Woodfin, Pam Thomas, Brittany Holt, and Tina Hutto for all the care they provided along with Affinity Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cool Springs Cemetery Fund, 187 Sutton Road, Logansport, Louisiana 71049.

Online condolences & tributes can be sent at www.watsonandsonsfuneralhome.com