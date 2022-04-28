Brenda P. Grant, 78, of Joaquin, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Nacogdoches.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, April 29, 2022, at Watson & Sons Chapel. Interment will follow at Jackson Cemetery in Joaquin.

Born August 7, 1943, in Natchitoches, Louisiana, Brenda is the daughter of Lenora Garcia and Otis Prothro. She enjoyed gardening and art. Brenda was a member of Jackson Missionary Baptist Church in Joaquin.

She is survived by husband, Paul Grant of Joaquin; daughter, Shanna Murphey of Austin; son, Brian Grant of La Marque; grandson, Caleb Hill and wife Christina of Nacogdoches; granddaughter, Raelyn Hill of Austin; and brother, Stanley Prothro and wife Carolyn of Arcadia, Louisiana.

Preceded in death by parents, Lenora Garcia and Otis Prothro.

