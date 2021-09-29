Billy McSwain, 81, of Joaquin, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021, in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Center with visitation one hour prior at Watson & Sons Funeral Home. Bro. Charles Hall will officiate.

Born July 9, 1940, in Center, Billy is the son of J.W. “Bill” McSwain and Iris Lowery McSwain. At 16 years of age, he joined the United States Navy. Billy later met his wife, Helen, and together they raised two sons – John Paul and Tim McSwain. While his boys were young, Billy enjoyed spending time with them during athletic events and outdoor activities, especially duck hunting. Billy and Helen also enjoyed family RV trips. Big Country and Western music fans, a Gene Watson song could bring a smile to their faces, proving true the song, “Old Love Never Dies.” A hard worker, Billy often could be found operating heavy equipment and doing mechanical work. In his later years, he found a loving companion in his dog, Houdini. Until his health began to decline, Billy was a very active member of Jackson Baptist Church in Joaquin.

He is survived by his wife, Helen Tyler McSwain of Joaquin; son, Tim McSwain and wife Paula of Mont Belvieu; grandchildren, Daniel McSwain of Anahuac, Tyler McSwain and wife Peyton of Joaquin, Logan McSwain and fiance Kara of Anahuac, and Bailee Smith and husband Cole of Joaquin; great grandchildren, Landry, John Tyler, and Paxton McSwain, and Mikelyn Smith; and daughter-in-law, Joel McSwain Bumback of Joaquin.

Preceded in death by son, John Paul McSwain; parents, J.W. “Bill” McSwain and Iris Lowery McSwain; and siblings, Kenneth McSwain and Jackie Adams.

Pallbearers will be Daniel McSwain, Tyler McSwain, Logan McSwain, Cole Smith, Jimmy McSwain, and Stevie English. Honorary pallbearers will be John Tyler McSwain, Dickie Smith, Race English, Cam English, Clois Slaughter, and Johnny Harvey.

Memorial donations can be made in Billy’s name to Jackson Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 1047, Joaquin, Texas 75954.

