Bill Pridgen, 94, of Joaquin, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022, in Nacogdoches.

Graveside service will be held 3:00 p.m., Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Center. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at Watson & Sons Funeral Home.

Born November 6, 1927, in Haslam, Bill is the son of Lurline Glaze Pridgen and Claude Pridgen. Bill has lived in Joaquin all of his life. He grew up loving to hunt and fish, and his children have fond memories of camping with him, Jane and family. He learned how to weld at an early age working with his dad and became well known for his expertise as a welder. Later he was a Superintendent at Fabsteel, where he worked for many years. He was always loved for his quick wit, spunk and humor, as well as integrity, being level headed and rock solid. He loved his times at the deer lease, where he was affectionately know as ‘Doe Bullet’. The biggest change in Bill’s life came at age 80, when he accepted Jesus Christ as Savior and Lord, while watching a Bro. Stanley tape at home on Cathy’s birthday. After that he was compelled to witness to others and share the love of Christ with all. He was a wonderful dad and grandad, and his favorite times were when he was surrounded by family. He will be well remembered as one of a kind, there is not another like him.

He is survived by daughters, Bet and husband Don Kirkland, Cathy and husband Vance Jordan, and Donna and husband Doug Hudson; grandchildren, Kim and husband Danny Griffin, Jason Jordan and wife Jessica, Shelly and husband Elan Watson, Jana and husband Kyle Wood, and Troy Hudson; great grandchildren, Haley, Hunter, JC, Hannah, Chance, Caylee, Derrik, Rowan, Kate, Evangeline, Margot; three great great grandchildren; sister, Barbara and husband Jim Coulter; brother, Richard Pridgen and wife Sue; sister-in-law, Barbara Pridgen; numerous other relatives; and a host of friends; also, special friends/caregivers, Geana Owen and Shauna Bushiey.

Preceded in death by wife of 57 years, Jane Oates Pridgen; parents, Lurline Glaze Pridgen and Claude Pridgen; sister, Betty and husband Webb Dean; and brother, Johnny Pridgen.

Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org

