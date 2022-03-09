Alford Johnson, 77, of Carthage, passed away Monday, March 7, 2022, in Carthage.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m., Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Center. Bro. Richard Windham will officiate.

Born December 29, 1944, in Velma, Oklahoma, Alford is the son of Juanita Seymore and George Johnson. His hobbies included fishing, golfing, hunting, and woodworking. He was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by his wife, Diana Kay Johnson of Carthage; children, Jesse Johnson and wife Sumeyye of Kilgore, Yvette Johnson and husband Lance Grote of Victoria, James Johnson of Wyoming, and Crystal Johnson and husband Chris Nichols of Victoria; stepdaughter, Cynthia Kay Vick of Center; grandchildren, Cody Johnson, Brandi Havens, Ryan Miller, Desiree Samford, Gabrielle Tanner, Keith Grote, Jamie Johnson, Ashley Waller, Amanda Johnson, Samantha Johnson, Jimmy Johnson, Harley Johnson, Adam Horton, Hunter Nichols, Anthony Olivis, Marcus Olivis, Amanda Olivis, and Elvia Olivis; numerous great grandchildren; and siblings, George David Johnson of Houston, Robert Russell Johnson of Longview, Cecila Ann Utley of Eustace, Brenda Sue Williamson of Duncan, Oklahoma, Evelyn Irene Nash of Cordell, Oklahoma, Sandra Earline Hopkins of Comanche, Oklahoma, and Gay Nell Whitehead of Mabank.

Preceded in death by parents, Juanita Seymore and George Johnson; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Mildred and Lonnie Windham.

Pallbearers will be Jimmy Walter, Bill Thompson, Earl Windham, Lonnie Windham, Antinio Olivis, and Harley Johnson.

