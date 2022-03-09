Francisca Monroe

Francisca Monroy, 59, of Gary, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2022, in Longview.

Visitation will be from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, March 10, 2022, and 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Friday, March 11, 2022, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Mass to follow at 10:00 a.m., Friday, at St. Therese Catholic Church. Interment at Restland Cemetery in Tenaha.

Born May 17, 1962, Francisca is the daughter of Flora Palacios and Silvestre Uribe.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Juan Monroy; children, Adriana Monroy (Juan Ramirez), Juan Monroy (Marilee Gonzalez), Norma Monroy, and Isaac Monroy; grandchildren, Dezi Gonzalez, Mallaki Monroy, Jonathan Ramirez, Jose Ramirez, Madelee Monroy, Mila Monroy, and Mia Monroy; brothers and sisters, Pedro Uribe, Juan Uribe, Manuel Uribe, Antonio Uribe, Trinidad Uribe, Maria del Refugio Uribe, and Silvestre Uribe III; and several friends and other family.

Preceded in death by her parents, Flora Palacios and Silvestre Uribe; and brothers, Goyo Uribe and Silvestre Uribe II.

