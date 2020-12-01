Betty Jo Webb, 80, of Center, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 29, 2020, in Garrison.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in

Center with Bro. Bobby Bressman officiating. Visitation with limited family present will begin prior to the

service at Noon. Private family graveside will be at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Center. The family requests

social distancing be observed.

Betty was born in Hemphill, Texas, on July 19, 1940, to Carter Arnold and Connie White. She graduated from

Hemphill High School in 1958. She married Robert Stephen Webb on February 9, 1963. Steve and Betty

made their home in Center. They spent 50 years together until his death in 2013. Over the years, all the

neighborhood kids could be found playing around the Webb’s house.

Betty started a career in banking and loved her job and customers. She worked at Farmers State Bank for 34

years until retirement. She loved the Lord and was a member of First Baptist Church of Center. Betty also

served on Housing Authority Board of City of Center for over 20 years.

Betty loved her family and friends dearly. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and watching

them grow. She always looked forward to a visit from her friends to catch up. She was an avid reader and

loved a good book. Betty touched many lives and will be missed by everyone.

She is survived by her sons, Barry Webb and wife Michelle of Crystal Beach, TX, and Darren Webb and wife

Wendi of Lago Vista, TX; sister, Linda Horton of Hemphill, TX; brother-in-law, Millard Smith of Hemphill, TX;

sister-in-law, Mildred Webb of Center, TX; grandchildren, Emily Webb of Fort Smith, Arkansas, Taylor Webb of

Lago Vista, TX, Mallory Webb of Lago Vista, TX, Trace Greer of Nacogdoches, TX, and Tatum Greer of New

Braunfels, TX; great grandchildren, Charlotte Webb of Lago Vista, TX, Averi Greer of Nacogdoches, TX, and

Addison Greer of Nacogdoches, TX; numerous nephews, nieces, and a host of family and friends.

Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Steve Webb; parents, Carter Arnold and Connie White; sister and

brother-in-law, Billie Ruth and Alvin Ferguson; sister, Johnnie Mae Smith; brother-in-law, Eugene Webb.

Pallbearers will be Michael Spells, Allen Metcalf, George Stubblefield, Randy Smith, Chris Mayfield, and Eric

Williams. Honorary pallbearers will be Keith Webb, Robert Ferguson, Kenneth Ferguson, and Ronald

Ferguson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Affinity Hospice, 203 Hurst St., Center, Texas 75935, or

First Baptist Church 117 Cora Street, Center, Texas 75935.

Barry and Darren would like to thank the staff at Garrison Nursing Home for taking great care of their mother

during her time there.

Online condolences & tributes can be sent at www.watsonandsonsfuneralhome.com