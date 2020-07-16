Governor appoints Nacogdoches resident to SFA Board of Regents

Robert Flores is all about Stephen F. Austin State University and Nacogdoches. Although he’s a native of Corsicana, he fell in love with the city and community while attending the university.

“I was lucky enough during my senior year at SFA to begin working for Elliott Electric Supply,” said Flores, who was recently appointed to the SFA Board of Regents by Gov. Greg Abbott. “Bill Elliott, the owner, has really been a mentor to me; it’s just his nature. We would spend hours talking about every aspect of business. It was an incredible opportunity.”

Flores received his Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from SFA in 1985 and is now the chief financial officer for the company, as well as a board member and secretary/treasurer for The Micky Elliott Family Foundation.

As a first-generation college student, Flores earned a scholarship that assisted with financing his own college career. He wants to ensure future SFA students are willing and able to compete in the workforce and attain the same level of success he has enjoyed.

“When it comes to SFA, the local hospitals or public schools, we shouldn’t criticize unless we are willing to step up and get involved,” he explained. “Many times, I have found myself wishing I could do more, so I was thrilled with the opportunity to be a part of the SFA Board of Regents.”

Flores practices what he preaches. He is vice chair of the Nacogdoches Economic Development Corporation, past chair of the Nacogdoches Medical Center Governing Board and a previous board member of the Nacogdoches Rotary Club. He is a member of both the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts and the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants.

Alton Frailey, chairman of the SFA Board of Regents, believes Flores’ experiences will make him a valuable board member.

“Robert Flores is a great alumnus and member of the community,” Frailey said. “I have enjoyed working with him in various endeavors over the past few years. I look forward to his insight, passion, integrity, and love for our town and university as an official part of our team."

Flores’ wife, Kelly Bowers Flores, is a Nacogdoches native and also a graduate of SFA. Their sons have followed in the Lumberjack tradition.

“Kelly is a certified financial planner, and our oldest son, Drew, graduated from SFA with a degree in finance,” he said. “Our younger son, Blake, is a current student majoring in finance and accounting and working toward his master’s in accounting.”

Flores served on SFA’s screening committee to evaluate presidential candidates in 2019, when Dr. Scott Gordon was selected as SFA president. He is joining the SFA leadership team at a volatile time, as the university grapples with the issues presented by COVID-19.

“The higher education landscape is changing, and COVID has accelerated that change,” he said. “In addition to providing leadership, the board has a responsibility to be cheerleaders for the faculty, staff members and administrators who are bringing education to East Texas, as well as for the students themselves. I think there’s never been a more important time for this than now.”

Also new to the SFA board is Student Regent Ireland Bramhall, a senior hospitality administration major from Ennis.

“Stephen F. Austin State University is excited to have both Robert Flores and Ireland Bramhall serve as members of the Board of Regents,” Gordon said. “I have had the pleasure to get to know Robert and serve on a variety of community organizations with him and know he is a proud alumnus, tremendous SFA supporter and active community member. Ireland is a wonderful student leader at SFA and will provide a valuable voice to the board. I look forward to working with Robert and Ireland to help move SFA to new levels of success.”

Flores replaces former SFA Regent Nelda Luce Blair of The Woodlands, who resigned upon her appointment to the Public Safety Commission, which oversees the Texas Department of Public Safety. Flores’ appointment is set to expire on Jan. 31, 2021.